Coming Up: Healthcare cases @ SC

Two legal developments are expected later this month. The pharmaceutical industry will be watching developments at the Supreme Court, where the case on the promotion of pharmaceutical products is scheduled to come up in the last week of September. The case had thrown up a discussion on the marketing of paracetamol Dolo, although it was not part of the petition.

Also likely at the SC, is the case involving Fortis hospitals and its stake sale to Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare. This will bring back the saga of the erstwhile Ranbaxy’s Singh brothers and Daiichi Sankyo.