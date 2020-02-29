Coming Up: Hearing for life

On World Hearing Day (March 3), the WHO will highlight that timely and effective intervention can ensure that people with hearing loss are able to achieve their full potential.

Estimates peg the number of people with disabling hearing loss worldwide at 460 million. Nearly 90 per cent of them live in low- and middle-income countries. Many more people have mild hearing loss and suffer diseases of the ear. These problems can often cause lifelong and sometimes life-threatening difficulties. Early intervention should be made available through the health systems, says the WHO.