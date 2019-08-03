Coming up: J&J compensation case

The next hearing on Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) faulty hip implants case is scheduled to come up at the Delhi High Court later next week. In its last hearing, the multinational company had agreed to pay compensation of ₹25 lakh to patients listed by the Government. J&J was in the dock after its faulty implants were recalled internationally and patients raised the issue of compensation. In India, the compensation issue was first raised by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration. After two Government committees suggested compensation and fixing the formula respectively, the issue seemed to progress a little. But J&J then approached the Court on the compensation orders. The next hearing is on August 8.