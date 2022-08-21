Coming up: NPPA @25

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) was established through a Government resolution on 29th August, 1997. It’s role was to control the price of essential and life saving medicines. Playing a more monitoring role these days, it caps prices when required. Also, from overseeing medicines, it now monitors a clutch of medical devices. In recent memory, the capping of prices on stents, used to remove heart-blocks, among other things, was a move well received by people.

At 25, NPPA will need to keep pace with a rapidly evolving pharmaceutical landscape, as it continues to keep public health at the core of its decisions.