Coming up: Oxytocin case enters final lap

More than a year after the Government sought to ban the private production and promotion of Oxytocin, stakeholders expect a judgement on the case, currently in the Supreme Court, before August runs out. Oxytocin is used to prevent excessive bleeding during pregnancy and doctors have cautioned that the Government’s move to ban private production could result in shortages in hospitals. This, since the Government had appointed a single public sector unit, Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KAPL), to make the product to meet the country’s demands. KAPL had not made the product before, said doctors, urging the Government to roll back its directive.