FIFA recently launched a concussion awareness programme — ‘Suspect and protect: No match is worth the risk’— in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO).

The campaign raises awareness that concussion is a traumatic brain injury and a risk to every player on the pitch. It has been endorsed by players, coaches and team doctors from around the world, a joint note said.

Developed through extensive consultation with FIFA medical and WHO brain health experts, the campaign aims to increase sign and symptom recognition among stakeholders. ‘Suspect’, meaning anyone who sustains a direct or indirect impact to their head, face, neck or body, should be assessed for concussion symptoms, which may take up to 72 hours to present. ‘Protect’, meaning anyone presenting with one or more concussion symptoms should leave the pitch immediately, and visit a doctor within 24 hours.

The campaign will be delivered across FIFA channels and 211 member associations.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit