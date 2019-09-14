‘Corporates need to come out of the closet on mental health’

My Five: Farshid Cooper
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
When 33-year-old Parimal Shah heard of Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha’s death by suicide, it struck a chord at many levels.
CCD’s entrepreneurial journey was viewed as a success story by many in the world of business, including Parimal, the third generation of the MK Jokai Group promoter family. But closer home, Parimal’s family was in a similar business, dealing in Assam orthodox tea and exporting coffee to Russia.
“Business is just part of one’s life, it does not define us,” says Parimal, referring to the “tremendous pressure” on entrepreneurs to excel.
But in an economically difficult environment, business-related stress shows up in the form of debt and job losses, for instance, taking its toll on entrepreneurs and employees.
And in the absence of a societal-cushion, such economic knocks are perceived as “failures”, something that people are ill-equipped to deal with, and sometimes with tragic consequences.
“Failures” go down very badly, especially after a certain age, says Parimal, despite there being many examples in history of people bouncing back and not giving up. Personally, he says, “an entrepreneur is measured not by success but by his/her resilience, daring and vision.”
By the law of averages, nothing is steady, be it a cardiogram or the stock market, he says, on life not being uni-directional. So, when the chips are down, “it’s good to have a mentor or go to a psychiatrist,” who can put matters in perspective and point out that the employee or business person was not the only one going through an economic slump. “It’s always good to talk to someone, as sometimes wisdom comes from the least expected quarters. Your life partner is a good person to talk to,” he says. Recalling the advice of his spiritual guru, Parimal says, “it’s good to be passionate, not impassionate. But it’s best to be dispassionate.” People need to have the wisdom to keep a distance between life’s events and oneself, he explains.
Suicide rates the highest in high-income countries and is the second leading cause of death among young people, says the World Health Organization. “Despite progress, one person still dies every 40 seconds from suicide,” WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said recently, ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day, calling on countries to incorporate suicide prevention strategies into health and education programmes. “Every death is a tragedy for family, friends and colleagues. Yet, suicides are preventable.”
Neerja Birla, who founded Mpower to bring about greater awareness on mental health, says that corporates need to come out of the closet when it comes to talking about and tackling such issues. “A lot more communication is required and entrepreneurs need to take responsibility of their mental health,” she says, specially since stress and stiff deadlines have become a part of modern life.
High achievers often believe they cannot have a mental problem and ignore the signs. “Having a mental illness is not the end of one’s career. You can take help and come back,” she says. And once corporates put systems in place to handle this, the stigma too will reduce.
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Climate change is one of the defining issues of our time and one of the world’s most urgent health threats.“In ...
Increased healthcare spend and improved facilities will reduce doctor-patient friction
Integrated medicine can combine the best of different methodologies to benefit patients
Break up the retirement timeline and take well-calculated risks by investing in a mix of debt and equity
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
As the target gets closer, you will be anxious to protect your existing portfolio value
The stock of Castrol India gained 3.6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, breaking above ...
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports