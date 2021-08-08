Pulse

My Five

Counting calories, squash and sleep meditation

| Updated on August 08, 2021

Paraj Primlani   -  Ayush Das

1. My day starts with three glasses of water, followed by 10-minute meditation with calming music. I have a wholesome breakfast, usually four eggs with whole wheat bread and almonds, besides oats with nuts and flax seeds.

2. I love working out and do it for two hours religiously. The key to my fitness is keeping count of my calorie intake — about 1,800 daily, of which 40 per cent is carbs, 35 protein, and 25 is fat. This helps reduce body fat, build endurance and keep me active.

3. I love playing squash, my biggest stress reliever. I burn 800 calories in one session, which is massive. I also play football on a few weekends with friends. Meditation, weight-lifting and cardio... works like magic to reduce stress.

4. Work is my passion and helping people achieve their fitness goals is my hobby, too.

5. My go-to supper is grilled chicken salad with brown rice. I do sleep meditation for 10 to 15 minutes before sleep; try and read for 30–40 minutes; and eat 10 almonds before bed to help me sleep better.

Paraj Primlani is Founder, ParaFit

Published on August 08, 2021

