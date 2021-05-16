Covid-19 tests Indian pharma’s limits

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The last several weeks have seen the collective anxiety of the country rise like never before. And the reasons are aplenty.
An acute shortage of Covid-19 drugs remdesivir and tocilizumab, for instance, saw people reaching out to strangers for just a few doses of the medicine. They were losing family members not to coronavirus, but the failure to get hospitalisation or because the hospitals that admitted them had run out of oxygen. A tragic sequence of events was witnessed in Delhi, as families, hospitals and doctors began pleading for oxygen, including many on social media. The situation, though seemingly settled, brought home the enormity of the problem that confronts the country.
On the preventive side, too, State after State reported it had fallen woefully short of Covid-19 vaccines for its residents.
The dire shortage is unbecoming for a country feted as ‘pharmacy to the world’, and home to the largest vaccine-maker in the world. How did it come to such a pass, especially for drugs like remdesivir and tocilizumab, which have local partners making or importing the innovator drug?
And, even more worryingly, is the industry better prepared as public health experts caution about a third wave, another surge in cases?
Pharma industry voices say the steep increase in Covid-19 cases had caught everyone unawares. Last year, too, remdesivir and oxygen had, for instance, fallen short. But companies upped their production and kept buffer stocks to deal with another steep increase in demand. Nothing, though, prepared them for what was to come, they say.
The requirement for remdesivir increased so sharply, that companies now make about three lakh vials a day — which used to be their monthly production late last year. It is a complex product that takes a month to make and has a short shelf-life, the veteran adds, optimistic that supply bottlenecks would ease later this month as capacities are expected to touch 80-90 lakh vials a month.
“Covid 2.0 is different from Covid 1.0,” says Sudarshan Jain, who is with the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, representing large domestic drugmakers. “All factories are working to ensure continuity of medicine supplies, despite increase in cases,” he says, pointing to the stress under which they work.
Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta observes, “India has always been part of the solution, to make medicines for the world. To see India struggling is very, very difficult.” The disease is changing and so are the medicines required to treat it, he says, adding that pharma company chiefs were interacting every day to review and make sure medicines are available.
Representatives with foreign companies point to the slew of collaborations with Indian companies to make Covid medicines locally accessible(see box).
Industry watchers point to how Government-run facilities and “vaccine-parks” have been allowed to languish, resulting in total dependence on the private sector. Recently, the Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association sought voluntary licences for vaccines, as India does not seem to have stocks for even its initial target of 30 crore people.
IDMA’s Daara Patel says that qualified local companies can help increase vaccine supplies. On why now, Patel explains that the two vaccine producers (Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech) had originally indicated that they could meet the country’s demand. But with that looking unlikely now, there is an immediate need to plug the shortfall, he says.
India is still a pharmacy to the world for general drugs, says S Srinivasan of LOCOST, a non-profit organisation that makes essential medicines. But industry cannot ramp up overnight, he adds. It all boils down to an “honest” assessment of the problem, forecasting the requirement, outlining a plan, and not shying away from taking help where needed, he explains. A prescription well worth listening to, before the imminent third wave.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The production version of new small van model series will debut in 2022
The bike provides the riders with three different preset riding styles
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
The virus might have spared plant life, but India’s central government hasn’t
Karnataka’s best known tourist destination offers a melange of experiences across drama, faith, heritage, food ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...