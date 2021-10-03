Date with vaccine exports

Pulse

The world will be watching with interest as India resumes its export of Covid-19 vaccines later this month, as committed by the government. Exports had stopped at the peak of the second wave. However, as the ground situation started coming under control in India, several agencies including the World Health Organization, GAVI, the vaccine alliance, and the Covax-facility urged the country to resume exports and plug the supply shortfall, especially in low- and middle-income countries. Indian companies with foreign collaborations on Covid-19 vaccines, such as Serum Institute (with AstraZeneca-Oxford University) and Biological E (Johnson & Johnson) are committed to supplying vaccines to these countries.

