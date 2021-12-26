Pulse

Discipline and some dark chocolate desserts

| Updated on December 26, 2021

Vikas Singhania, CEO, TradeSmart shares lifestyle tips

1) Concentrating on my personal fitness has been a lifestyle game-changer. Facing health issues at a young age forced me to take up regular workouts in addition to eating healthy. I work out every day for an hour, which means waking up early. I have not skipped my workouts in the last 16 years, hence it has taught me discipline, resilience, and strength — essentials for dealing with any situation in life.

2) If at home, my breakfast usually consists of a glass of smoothie, nuts and dates to provide the required nutrition for the day.

3) For a healthy mind, yoga and meditation keep my mind at ease and help me focus better. I also find reading and travelling deeply relaxing.

4) I love making healthy desserts — from zero-sugar dark chocolates to filling granola bars for myself and my family. Given my efforts to follow a fit lifestyle, this hobby satiates the sweet tooth cravings of me and my family.

5) Having an early dinner helps avoid the modern-day health problems that are related to what we eat and when.

Published on December 26, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

lifestyle (general)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like