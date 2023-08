International Overdose Awareness Day (August 31) is an international campaign to end overdose, remember without stigma those who have died from overdose, and acknowledge the grief of family and friends left behind. There is a drug overdose crisis. And in low-resource countries, deaths from overdose are not reliably recorded, and classified as heart attacks or respiratory failure, says the campaign.

