Celebrating ‘Zero malaria’

This year’s World Malaria Day (April 25) will celebrate the achievements of countries approaching and achieving malaria elimination. They provide inspiration for all the nations that are working to stamp out this deadly disease and improve the health and livelihoods of their populations, says the World Health Organization. A report, ‘E-2020’, is expected shortly on the group of malaria-eliminating countries.

Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, a number of these countries reported zero indigenous malaria cases in 2020, while others made impressive progress in their journey to becoming malaria-free.