Pulse

My Five

Exercising from home and walking our dog

| Updated on April 04, 2021

Vedang Patel, Co-founder, The Souled Store

Vedang Patel

Co-founder, The Souled Store

1 It was clear in April 2020 that gyms would not be safe for a long time. Hence, through the lockdown, I’ve been adding equipment, starting with a simple yoga mat for free hand exercises, then resistance bands, a pull-up bar, and dumbells and weights. I now have an elaborate workout regime from the comfort of my home.

2 I’ve never been calorie-conscious because I lead a fairly active life. However I’m particular about dinner before 8 pm. I also have at least two different fruits a day. The effect of a balanced diet is felt in better fitness and mental agility.

3 In today’s fast-paced world, mental fitness is key. I’ve felt the benefits of meditation, picked it up during the lockdown, after reading multiple studies and watching documentaries.

4 Although this is tougher during Covid-19 times, I try to mix my physical activities. From regular cycling, running, tennis, squash to less regular skiing, surfing, and hiking. Giving your body a variety of activities, trains it to be more adaptable and keeps the brain active.

5 Taking our dog for a walk. A personal favourite; and living on Marine Drive has its perks. Hobbit is the family dachshund.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on April 04, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.