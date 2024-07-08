1. Inner Balance: Yoga, meditation are my secret weapons — keeping me balanced and focused.

2. Gaukalyanam: I deeply value Gaukalyanam — finding mental peace in caring for cows. We maintain a cowshed at home and this brings serenity, a sense of nurturing towards family and community.

3. Food: I enjoy home-cooked meals and take pleasure in cooking a variety of cuisines — Gujarati, Chinese, South Indian, Italian and Mexican.

4. Passion: A certified pilot, I fly once a month. My passion for wheels include cycling, driving and collecting vintage bikes, cars. I also enjoy horse riding and water sports.

5. Early dinner: I end my day with a healthy, light and early dinner around 8:30 pm.

(The writer is Founder & MD, Goldi Solar)