1. Prioritise Sleep: Seven hours restful sleep every night to maintain optimal cognitive function and energy levels throughout the day
2. Light evening meals: Opt for no or very light dinners to aid digestion and improved sleep quality
3. Freshly cooked meals: Consuming freshly prepared meals ensures nutrient-rich and wholesome food intake
4. Regular physical activity: Be it swimming, running or just walking my dogs, staying active is my key to maintaining physical fitness. Plus, playing with my newborn keeps me engaged and well-exercised, making family time both fun and beneficial!
5. Meditation: Incorporating meditation into the routine fosters mental clarity and mindfulness, reduces stress and improve overall well-being
(The writer is CEO & Co-Founder, Dozee)
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.