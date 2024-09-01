1. Prioritise Sleep: Seven hours restful sleep every night to maintain optimal cognitive function and energy levels throughout the day

2. Light evening meals: Opt for no or very light dinners to aid digestion and improved sleep quality

3. Freshly cooked meals: Consuming freshly prepared meals ensures nutrient-rich and wholesome food intake

4. Regular physical activity: Be it swimming, running or just walking my dogs, staying active is my key to maintaining physical fitness. Plus, playing with my newborn keeps me engaged and well-exercised, making family time both fun and beneficial!

5. Meditation: Incorporating meditation into the routine fosters mental clarity and mindfulness, reduces stress and improve overall well-being

(The writer is CEO & Co-Founder, Dozee)