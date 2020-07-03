Gym, swim and move every two hours!

Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket

1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to music and engage in reading.

2. I like to stay active. Hence, my day begins with running or gymming and ends with light reading. Or sometimes, I end the day with refreshing doses of Netflix.

3.I am a foodie and I absolutely love to try different cuisines and flavours. To top it off, I have a major sweet tooth and there are times when I have to control myself from going after that slice of chocolate cake. Otherwise, I try to drink lots of liquids, like water, nimbu paani, lassi, etc. Also, I like fruits and veggies.

4.My home and office hygiene is pretty simple, actually — I just try to get off my seat from time to time and move about the premises. I try to clock my movement at two hours, roughly.

5. I run, throughout the course of the year. During In summer, I swim — it’s a stress buster and helps me stay in shape. At the same time, I am not big into sports, admittedly.