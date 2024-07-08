The ‘Health argument for climate action’ meet on the sidelines of the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (July 9) — will review SDG Goal 13 (Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts). Sustainable solutions for clean energy, healthy and sustainable food systems and healthy urban planning will be presented.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.