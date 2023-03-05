A WHO meeting will be(March 8th) looking at the increasing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in refugees and migrants. Increasing prevalence of NCDs in these populations is linked to social, environmental factors, and limited access to healthcare. But, there’s only little research done on NCDs in people on the move.
