If not now, when?

| Updated on October 31, 2021

That’s the theme for World diabetes day (November 14) 2021–23. “Access to diabetes care” is critical, as millions around the world do not have access to the medicines, technology, support and care needed to tackle this disease.

This is also the centenary of the discovery of insulin — another opportunity to bring in meaningful change for the over 460 million people living with diabetes and the millions more at risk, says the International Diabetes Federation. The condition caused 4.2 million deaths in 2019 and necessitated at least $760 billion in health expenditure, which is 10 per cent of global healthcare spend.

