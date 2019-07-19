Viral hepatitis B and C affect 325 million people worldwide, causing 1.4 million deaths a year, says the World Health Organization (WHO) ahead of World Hepatitis Day (July 28). It is the second major killer-infectious disease after tuberculosis, and nine times more people are infected with hepatitis than HIV. Hepatitis is preventable, treatable, and in the case of hepatitis C, curable. However, over 80 per cent of people living with hepatitis lack prevention, testing and treatment services.

This year, the WHO is urging all countries and partners to promote the theme “Invest in eliminating hepatitis”. A WHO costing analysis underlines that additional funding of $6 billion per year will be needed in low- and middle-income countries between 2016 and 2030, to achieve hepatitis elimination targets. The analysis is aligned with the WHO’s SDG Health Price Tag from 2017. Only $0.5 billion was invested in 2016, and this sum primarily consisted of domestic financing. Pakistan is this year’s host where global events will be held to mark the day.