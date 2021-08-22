Journals, solo walks and cooking as therapy

1. Journaling every morning. Putting down my thoughts on the previous day and two key things I would like to accomplish in the day ahead. This helps put my day in perspective. I have seen my father doing this for long; I had to pick it up.

2. Yoga has been a part of my life since I started practising with my mother as an eight-year-old. It gives me the inner peace and balance needed to get through the day smoothly. I alternate yoga with solo walks in the morning. More than an exercise routine it is meditation for me. My walk playlist consists of Marathi bhajans sung by Pandit Bhimsen Joshi.

3. I am a stickler for eating at fixed timings. I make sure I eat something within the first 20 minutes of waking up.

4. Fasting once a week is my way to cleanse the body. I love to eat the variety of food items specifically made for the fasting period. This is my day to eat different, eat light and feel light.

5. I love cooking; it’s therapy. Sunday morning is my time to create a nice and homely meal.

Sujata Pawar is co-founder, Avni