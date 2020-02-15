‘Kem Cho,’ Trump

US PresidentDonald Trump’s visit to India later this month (February 24-25) has the healthcare circle abuzz with anticipation and concern. With expectations of a trade deal from the visit, healthcare workers are apprehensive on whether safeguards involving intellectual property and patents could get watered down. The trigger for these concerns comes from constant criticism of the amended Indian Patents Act’s (2005) Section 3 (d), for instance, that prevents frivolous patenting and the monopoly that follows.

Similar concerns are also being expressed on medical technology, for instance, where the Indian government had taken strident steps to curb exorbitant margins on medical devices, only to slow down later.