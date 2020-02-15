‘Kem Cho,’ Trump

Congenital heart disease, EMA, USFDA and more
Congenital heart diseaseAsian Heart Institute unveils clinicAsian Heart Institute has inaugurated its Grown ...
US PresidentDonald Trump’s visit to India later this month (February 24-25) has the healthcare circle abuzz with anticipation and concern. With expectations of a trade deal from the visit, healthcare workers are apprehensive on whether safeguards involving intellectual property and patents could get watered down. The trigger for these concerns comes from constant criticism of the amended Indian Patents Act’s (2005) Section 3 (d), for instance, that prevents frivolous patenting and the monopoly that follows.
Similar concerns are also being expressed on medical technology, for instance, where the Indian government had taken strident steps to curb exorbitant margins on medical devices, only to slow down later.
Congenital heart diseaseAsian Heart Institute unveils clinicAsian Heart Institute has inaugurated its Grown ...
US PresidentDonald Trump’s visit to India later this month (February 24-25) has the healthcare circle abuzz ...
Hospital infrastructure must be prepared in a more permanent way to handle epidemics
Each year, there are about 4,00,000 poison centre calls and 50,000 ER (emergency room) visits as a result of ...
LIC Act will have to be amended ahead of offering, says MR Kumar
In future, the tax structure may be simplified without any complexities of deductions and exemptions: Partner ...
Tax on employee stock option plans can now be deferred by 48 months from applicable assessment year
Widens the scope of e-assessment
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...