‘Let go of the small things; perfection does not exist’

Rupali Sharma | Updated on September 05, 2021

Rupali SharmaChairperson and co-founder, Okinawa Autotech

  • 1. I am a vegetarian by choice. Being healthy comes from feeling energetic and cheerful. I include a good amount of macro- and micronutrients such as protein, fat, carbohydrates, fibre, and vitamins in my diet.
  • 2. ‘Early to bed, early to rise’ is my mantra. Starting early reduces unnecessary morning rush at work and powers energy and optimism throughout the day. Turning off all electronic devices by 10 pm helps me relax and spend quality time with my family.
  • 3. I start my day with a yoga session that includes Surya Namaskar, Bandha Sarvangasana and Ardha Chandrasan followed by my morning prayers, which brings immense positivity. To end the long day and release burnout from work, I go for a 20- to 30-minute walk.
  • 4. I manage to maintain a wonderful balance being a homemaker and a working woman thanks to my family at home and at work. Pro tip: To de-stress, let go of the small things. Perfection does not exist — you can always do better and you can always grow.
  • 5. Tea has been my constant companion for as long as I can remember. I enjoy a variety of tea flavours. Lemon, jasmine, and oolong are my personal favourites.

Published on September 05, 2021

