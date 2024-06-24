Medical tourism as an industry has evolved rapidly in the last two decades, shifting from developed markets like the US and Western Europe to emerging markets, especially in Asia.

India has become a preferred destination for advanced treatments and high-quality care, ranking 10th in the Medical Tourism Index (MTI) for 2020-2021. In 2021, 3,04,000 international patients sought medical treatment in India. The global healthcare landscape is changing with rising non-communicable diseases and patients seeking better quality, cost-effective healthcare, often looking abroad for quicker, top-notch medical services.

Private sector

Another key point is that the medical value travel (MVT) sector is largely driven by private providers and not public facilities. The private sector is seeing a consistent rise in their revenues coming from patients to India. About 10-12 percent of annual hospital revenues are coming from international patients. The corresponding effect of this is that healthcare players are investing in world-class delivery services to match international standards. The private sector plays a crucial role in delivering high-quality, affordable care, setting a benchmark where much of the world is lagging. By continuously investing in advanced medical technology and infrastructure, private healthcare providers in India are ensuring top-notch services at a fraction of the cost found in developed countries. This commitment has significantly enhanced India’s standing in the global medical tourism landscape.

According to a report by Nathealth, India has the potential to deliver digital services, further enhancing the efficiency and reach of its healthcare system. E-pharma and telehealth have expanded and the government has prioritised digital health within the Ayushman Bharat roadmap. Both consumers — seeking convenience and control — and physicians — using digital tools for patient care — have increasingly embraced digital health solutions. This signifies the convergence of digital health and MVT, opening avenues to enrich consumer experiences and render processes more personalised and transparent.

Why are patients coming to India?

High-quality healthcare service delivery, lower costs, better clinical outcomes and less waiting time benefit patients, while India gains a boost to its image, increased forex and growth in healthcare and aviation sectors. India offers a wide range of quality medical services, including cardiac surgery, cancer treatment, joint replacements, neuro and spine surgeries, organ transplants, IVF, cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries, dental care and traditional medicine. Accessibility is also an advantage, with well-connected international airports and a network of hospitals, hotels, clinics and wellness centres.

According to a FICCI report on MVT, treatment costs in India are significantly lower compared to other countries. For example, a bypass surgery in India costs about $7,900, while in Thailand it’s $15,000, in Malaysia $12,000, Singapore $17,000, Turkiye $13,900 and South Korea $26,000. Similarly, hip resurfacing costs $9,700 in India, compared to $16,350 in Singapore and $19,500 in South Korea. Out of 19 medical procedures, 13 cost the lowest in India, while the rest are moderately priced.

Top destinations for MVT in India include Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata — with Kolkata emerging as a hub for patients from low and middle-income countries (LMICs) such as Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan, Pakistan and Nigeria. Bangladesh alone accounts for 54 per cent of international patients.

India’s private sector offers a large pool of highly skilled medical professionals, cutting-edge infrastructure, and diverse treatment options. Leading private hospitals attract patients from countries like Iraq, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Iran, Nigeria and Yemen. India has over 1,600 hospitals accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH), about 45 hospitals accredited by the Joint Commission International and 184 AYUSH hospitals accredited by NABH.

The road ahead

MVT in India involves numerous stakeholders, including facilitators, hospitality, regulators, insurers, government and accreditation agencies. To fully harness this opportunity, India must enhance patient safety, clinical outcomes, accreditation standards and simplify travel and visa processes. The trust and credibility of Indian clinicians are evident in the rising number of inbound medical tourists. To leverage this untapped potential, India should make its healthcare infrastructure more patient-friendly. Providers need to practice self-regulation, and transparency in rates and clinical outcomes is crucial for strengthening India’s position. With its current healthcare infrastructure and projected growth, India can improve its standing among MVT destinations like Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Mexico by focusing on tourism friendliness and patient centricity. A coordinated effort from all stakeholders is essential to achieve this goal.

