Meditation, acupuncture and kickboxing

1. Imagine feeling the weight of the worries we have piled up on ourselves, leaving us feeling extremely tired and wanting to give up on things. When I started feeling this repeatedly, I realised something was going wrong and I had to stop feeling this way. Meditation helped me with this personal challenge. It helps me detach my emotions with the challenges ahead of me and stay focused on solutions.

2. Take the stairs, avoid the lift. The objective was not to lose weight, but to keep my body active.

3. Acupuncture is an ancient healing wonder. The needles are inserted at different depths, depending on the problematic areas and their associated points on the hands or the feet. It releases pain and helps in dealing with the ailment of that particular body part. I recently started these sessions and am experiencing a slow and steady change.

4. Kickboxing has helped me realise how stiff my body had become from sitting on a chair, with all the stress piling up on my mind and body. When we are practising, my trainer puts me through intense stretching — namely, sweating in less than 15 minutes from just stretching.

5. Good sleep will help you achieve much more. Meditate before sleep. See the difference within a week

Ankit Goel is Director at Goel Ganga Developments