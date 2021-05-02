Meditation, acupuncture and kickboxing

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
1. Imagine feeling the weight of the worries we have piled up on ourselves, leaving us feeling extremely tired and wanting to give up on things. When I started feeling this repeatedly, I realised something was going wrong and I had to stop feeling this way. Meditation helped me with this personal challenge. It helps me detach my emotions with the challenges ahead of me and stay focused on solutions.
2. Take the stairs, avoid the lift. The objective was not to lose weight, but to keep my body active.
3. Acupuncture is an ancient healing wonder. The needles are inserted at different depths, depending on the problematic areas and their associated points on the hands or the feet. It releases pain and helps in dealing with the ailment of that particular body part. I recently started these sessions and am experiencing a slow and steady change.
4. Kickboxing has helped me realise how stiff my body had become from sitting on a chair, with all the stress piling up on my mind and body. When we are practising, my trainer puts me through intense stretching — namely, sweating in less than 15 minutes from just stretching.
5. Good sleep will help you achieve much more. Meditate before sleep. See the difference within a week
Ankit Goel is Director at Goel Ganga Developments
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
On his 100th birth anniversary, a diehard fan and translator of Satyajit Ray’s stories recalls the man and his ...
My sister in Connecticut has two grands. For the purpose of this column, I shall call them D1 and D2. I’m not ...
Not just another brick in the wallOn this day in 1931, President Herbert Hoover dedicated the Empire State ...
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...