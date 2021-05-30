Pulse

Meditation, an ‘objective list’ and a light dinner

Arnav Mutneja | Updated on May 30, 2021

Arnav Mutneja, Director, ZinQ Technologies

Arnav Mutneja

Founder, ZinQ Technologies

1. Despite my hectic schedule, I ensure fitness is a holistic addition to my day. I never miss my 15 minutes of absolute meditation — in complete isolation, with ambient music that helps cleanse the stress.

2. My workout consists of 1.5 km of walking, followed by 1.5 km of running. The next 45 minutes include push-ups, crunches, lunges, planks, callisthenics, and yogasanas.

3. Earlier, I used to create a to-do list (almost) every day, as I was inspired by Benjamin Franklin’s lifestyle. Nowadays I make an ‘objective list’ on a weekly and monthly basis. I try to write it down, mostly.

4. When it comes to diet, I follow the British way of “eating like a king, a prince, and a pauper”, respectively, for my breakfast, lunch, and dinner. A heavy continental breakfast, mild luncheon, and a light dinner keeps me active through the day.

5. I dine by 8 pm, and try to read before I sleep, usually global news and developments in business

Published on May 30, 2021

health
