Meditation, golf and a good laugh with friends

1) The vital needs of man to live a contented life are beautiful sunrises and good health. Waking up early has been instilled in me since my army days. It has helped me never miss a beautiful sunrise and allows me to begin my day with at least a 20-minute workout. I play music to match the rhythm of my exercise.
2) Once a month, I train rigorously for an hour or carry out a high-endurance activity to keep in shape and maintain stamina. There is a special diet that goes with my workout schedule.
3) I swear by meditation; there is no scope to convince me otherwise. Even 10 minutes a day does the trick — the key is to be consistent in whatever we do.
4) I try to find enough time for activities that are enjoyable. I have been an avid sportsman in the past but now can, at best, only pursue golf.
5) Laughing with friends. For me, a good laugh with my pals and family helps de-stress significantly.
Harminder Singh Multani is Chief Executive Officer, MyDentalPlan Healthcare
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.