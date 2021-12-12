Meditation, hydration and five hours of uninterrupted sleep

1) I get up at 5 in the morning and practise some simple deep-breathing exercises for relaxation.

2) My workout includes yoga, strength and core training at the gym, and swimming. For self-confidence, I practise yoga and meditation. I recently started going to the gym in the evening as well. Regular workouts are important in building focus, discipline, and stamina.

3) I am vegetarian. For breakfast, I have fruit juices, nuts and fresh fruit. I make sure to add leafy vegetables to my diet as these are brimming with fibre, vitamins, and minerals.

4) Keeping yourself hydrated is crucial, whether at work or at home. I drink at least 2.5 litres of water per day. Since the workplace has reopened I’ve started bringing healthy snacks like nuts to the office for evening binge eating.

5) Five hours of uninterrupted sleep is good for me. It gives me ample working hours and keeps me energised.