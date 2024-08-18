Set the tone: I kickstart the day with a 30-45 minute workout, boosting my energy and setting a positive tone for the day.

Meditation: Post workout, I spend 15 minutes on guided meditation, for calm and clarity, helps stay focused and fully engaged.

Short Walks: Taking short walks - during calls or after meals, helps stay active, refreshes my mind and boosts energy and focus.

Balanced Nutrition: I prioritise mindful eating, focusing on balanced, nutritious meals. I don’t follow strict diets but make conscious choices to sustain energy and overall well-being.

Quality sleep: I follow a calming bedtime routine and aim to sleep during the melatonin window, ensuring I wake up refreshed and ready to go.

(The writer is Founder & CEO, Khyaal)