Set the tone: I kickstart the day with a 30-45 minute workout, boosting my energy and setting a positive tone for the day.
Meditation: Post workout, I spend 15 minutes on guided meditation, for calm and clarity, helps stay focused and fully engaged.
Short Walks: Taking short walks - during calls or after meals, helps stay active, refreshes my mind and boosts energy and focus.
Balanced Nutrition: I prioritise mindful eating, focusing on balanced, nutritious meals. I don’t follow strict diets but make conscious choices to sustain energy and overall well-being.
Quality sleep: I follow a calming bedtime routine and aim to sleep during the melatonin window, ensuring I wake up refreshed and ready to go.
(The writer is Founder & CEO, Khyaal)
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.