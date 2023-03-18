1. Exercise: I exercise regularly and play golf to get optimal endurance. I walk 5 times a week to clear my mind and manage stress.
2. Mindfulness: I meditate to enhance my mental well-being and listen to music to stay calm, relaxed and focused.
3. Learning: As a leader, I always keep my mind active and prevent cognitive decline. Hence, I regularly read.
4. Healthy Diet: Everyday, I ensure that I get a well-balanced and nutritious diet by including whole foods, lean proteins, fruits and vegetables in my diet. I’m passionate about Japanese food, it is healthy and tasty.
5. Quality sleep: I understand the importance of good sleep — it is crucial in reducing stress, increasing concentration and improving decision-making abilities.
The writer is MD, Magniflex India
