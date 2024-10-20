Consistency: I’m committed to daily workouts, including 30-minute sessions five days a week, even while travelling. These focused sessions allow me to balance work, health, and personal life effectively.
Diet: Day starts with a protein-packed breakfast, such as eggs or a smoothie — it provides the energy and nutrients needed for muscle recovery. Through the day, I focus on plant-based meals, incorporating quinoa, lentils, and a variety of vegetables.
Mental well-being: Morning runs are a crucial part of my daily routine, helping me alleviate stress, improve focus, and enhance my overall mood. I’ve experienced a sense of calm, and a more positive outlook, which has significantly benefited my mental well-being.
Strength and flexibility: To achieve a well-rounded fitness routine, I alternate between weight training and yoga. This has not only helped me build strength but also maintain flexibility, supporting full-body fitness and injury prevention.
Rest and recovery: Prioritising 7-8 hours of sleep each night, along with early, light dinners, ensures I get adequate rest. Additionally, I dedicate one rest day a week to allow my body to fully recover, helping me stay energised and perform my best.
