Pulse

My Five

Mountains are nature’s own gymnasium

Bojan Jankulovski November 14 | Updated on November 14, 2021

Five tips from Bojan Jankulovski, Head of Operations at Maserati India

1) Fitness is not just about improving strength and stamina, but also enhancing overall wellness. I like workouts with variety, so weekdays could do with a good 20-minute sprint but weekends are all about indulging in the swimming pool.

2) The mountains are nature’s own gymnasium. One good trek can do what an hour of indoor exercise can’t. Now that the world is slowly opening up again, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to trek to the nearest hilltop for a cardiovascular adventure.

3) While run-of-the-mill exercises do the job, I always seek that edge of adrenaline. There is no other experience that matches the euphoria of skiing through the majestic Swiss Alps, or, my personal favourite, Bulgaria’s Rila Mountains.

4) How clean you eat determines how balanced you are. While gorging on some calorie-filled delights once in a while is a must, we need to make sure our general diet is nutritious enough to survive an occasional oily onslaught.

5) Recovery is essential for a prosperous fitness journey. I make sure that once a month I step away from the office, the gym, and the meetings to sit down with an enriching book, soothing music and a cup of warm chamomile.

The author is Head of Operations, Maserati India

Published on November 14, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like