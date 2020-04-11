My Five: Breakfast like a king & some quality sleep

From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
Dr KM Cherian
Founder & CEO, Frontier Lifeline Hospital
1 . Water is known to be the best natural hydrating liquid. It promotes cardiovascular health, keeps muscles and joints working and helps cleanse toxins from your body. Drinking a minimum of 2 litres of water a day keeps me healthy.
2 . Daily physical exercise helps you live longer and prevents many chronic ailments like hypertension, heart disease, etc. Some of the demerits of going for an outdoor walk include a) inability to carry out graded exercise protocol b) undue stress on your ankle and knee joints c) weather issues like a rainy day will restrain you from going out. Hence I prefer to do a regular graded treadmill exercise at home rather than going for an outdoor walk.
3 . The old adage ‘breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper' could be the best way to lose weight and stay healthy. I always include antioxidants like guava/gooseberries in my regular diet plan. Egg is considered to a complete protein since it contains all nine essential amino acids and I take one large egg a day during my lunch time. I also drink a glass of buttermilk at night time to keep my gut flora healthy and a steamed apple to avoid constipation.
4 . Yoga calms your body and mind by down-regulating the activity of proteins that are known to play a role in inflammation. It also increases the flexibility of your joints. Hence I always include simple yogasanas in my daily routine.
5 . Being a doctor, I don’t really have the privilege of sleeping eight hours a day undisturbed. I always focus on getting good quality sleep rather than worry about the quantity, by having a regular sleep pattern.
Dr KM CherianFounder & CEO, Frontier Lifeline Hospital
