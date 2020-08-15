Pulse

My Five: Fresh air, sunshine, bikes & nimbupani

| Updated on August 15, 2020 Published on August 15, 2020

Ambika Sharma,

Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy

1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a week, to stay physically fit. This season aside, I swim every day through the summer (which I missed terribly this time).

2. For mental fitness I read one hour of news and current affairs and then 40-50 minutes industry updates and news every day, I like to read and usually get through a book a week. It keeps me connected and sane.

3. I keep hydrated and my “go to” drink is nimbupani (lemonade), it’s my constant companion through the day. I quit caffeine a few years ago, so no coffee for me and I rarely indulge beyond a cup of tea a day.

4. At office or work from home, while on the computer, which is a considerable duration out of a work day, I try and keep my spine and posture straight without a backrest. While on the phone or on calls I walk and keep mobile. I consciously make it a point not to indulge in online games as a stress buster in order to limit screen time.

5. Weekends I spend motorcycling or tinkering with the bike, and mostly outdoors. Fresh air is the best booster and sunshine the best disinfectant.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 15, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.