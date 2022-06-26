hamburger

Pulse

My Five: Golf and treks to connect with nature

Our Bureau | Updated on: Jun 23, 2022

Sudhanshu Pokhriyal

(Chief Executive Officer (Bath and Tiles Business) Hindware Ltd)

1. Kickstart Your Mornings: I begin my day with breathing exercises, they act as espresso shots giving my brain a boost. These exercises are ideal for someone with a hectic schedule as they don’t take much time.

2. You can’t buy health: No matter how busy you are, one must take out time to keep oneself fit. Money can buy you most things barring health - one needs to remember that! I try to work out at the gym,at least 4-5 times a week.

3. Golfing helps me connect with nature: I plan my weekends in advance. On most weekends, I enjoy a round of golf with my friends. Golf teaches you a lot and helps connect with nature in a unique way.

4. Going “all-in on the kids”: I’ve discovered a cadence with my kids that immediately counterbalances my work and personal life. I go “all-in on the kids” and catch-up on the latest from the Gen Z world.

5. A trek a month: To disconnect from the clutter of normal life and give myself the freedom to think freely, I try and do a trek a month.

Published on June 26, 2022
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you