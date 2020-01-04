Pulse

My five: Irfan Pathan

| Updated on January 04, 2020 Published on January 04, 2020

Irfan Pathan

Indian cricketer

Hydration, sleep & a couple of ‘cheat’ days
  • 1. I try and finish my workouts, first thing in the morning. I have realised that if you delay the gym session, you often feel lethargic, so it’s important to work out early in the morning. It helps you stay fresh
  • 2. I make sure to eat something half an hour after the workout. For this, I prefer protein shake or some other food that has high protein content.
  • 3. I make sure to drink plenty of water — at least five to six litres a day. People often ignore this, but if you have to stay fit and fresh, drinking water at regular intervals is a must. High amount of water intake makes you stay hydrated. So, whenever I step out, I carry a bottle of water with me.
  • 4. There is a perception that if you are working out, you should not eat what you want. That’s not right. I make it a point to have whatever I like twice in ten days. For me, these are cheat days. I have everything I like on those days, and then burn it out slowly. When I was playing, my diet was different from what it is now. Following this process has helped me.
  • 5. Sleep well and follow a proper sleep cycle. Different people have different sleeping patterns — some like sleeping in the afternoon and night. For me, a good eight hours’ sleep is necessary and I make sure I do that. Sleep is often neglected by many of us, but it’s key to stay healthy.

