My five: Mansukh Mandaviya

Palm oil impact on heart health back in spotlight
Both past research and new evidence point to the ill effects on populations
Mansukh Mandaviya
Union Minister of State for Shipping
(Independent Charge); and Chemicals & Fertilisers
1.Yoga is an absolute great way to start the day. It helps in building both mental and physical fitness. For that extra bit of cardio, I cycle for almost an hour every day. It strengthens the muscles and burns burn off the extra calories. Cycling is my firm passion.
2. I always drink one litre of lukewarm water on an empty stomach to detoxify and feel rejuvenated. It energizes energises my digestive system and helps eliminates all toxins from the body.
3.After a long work day, I find solace in going for an evening walk. It helps one reflect on the day’s activities and eliminates unwanted stress. It also helps me think clearly and prioritise my activities.
4.When it comes to food, I believe home-cooked meals, balanced diet, and eating on time are the key to living a healthy life. Fruits, vegetables, coconut water and organic super foods such as flax seeds, are a must in my diet plan.
5.There is nothing that better rejuvenates the body than a deep eight-hours sleep. I prefer to sleep on time in the night and rise up early to start my day with full energy. A Good sleep helps me focus and actively participate in daily matters.
