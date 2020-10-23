My Five: Migsun Group MD Yash Miglani

Covid reinfection a ‘rare occurrence’, but fear still lurks
A 6-km run, gluten-free diet & some cycling : Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group
1. My morning usually starts at 6-6:30 am, where I run 5-6 km. I come back and do some exercises like lunges, crunches, push-ups, squats, and more, which help me keep energetic throughout the day. My whole workout regimen takes about two hours and 45 minutes, and I usually prefer to exercise in the morning only.
2. Along with working out regularly, healthy eating is also a crucial part. I have been following a gluten-free diet, which involves the consumption of lots of fruits and vegetables and the elimination of any carbs.
3. I feel being a vegetarian is a blessing in itself, it not only increases your metabolism but also gives a positive approach in life; in six years I have not eaten any non-veg food.
4. Sometimes, for a change, I avoid my regular workout routine and get into a game of squash. It is a vigorous game and engages all the muscles of the body. It is also good for increasing your strength and flexibility.
5. I usually try to keep my evenings relaxed and enjoy cycling. It helps in strengthening the bones and is the best way to decrease belly fat. Cycling is a stress buster for me, a perfect definition of having fun while working out.
