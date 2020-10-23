Pulse

My Five: Migsun Group MD Yash Miglani

| Updated on October 23, 2020 Published on October 23, 2020

Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group

A 6-km run, gluten-free diet & some cycling : Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group

1. My morning usually starts at 6-6:30 am, where I run 5-6 km. I come back and do some exercises like lunges, crunches, push-ups, squats, and more, which help me keep energetic throughout the day. My whole workout regimen takes about two hours and 45 minutes, and I usually prefer to exercise in the morning only.

2. Along with working out regularly, healthy eating is also a crucial part. I have been following a gluten-free diet, which involves the consumption of lots of fruits and vegetables and the elimination of any carbs.

3. I feel being a vegetarian is a blessing in itself, it not only increases your metabolism but also gives a positive approach in life; in six years I have not eaten any non-veg food.

4. Sometimes, for a change, I avoid my regular workout routine and get into a game of squash. It is a vigorous game and engages all the muscles of the body. It is also good for increasing your strength and flexibility.

5. I usually try to keep my evenings relaxed and enjoy cycling. It helps in strengthening the bones and is the best way to decrease belly fat. Cycling is a stress buster for me, a perfect definition of having fun while working out.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 23, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.