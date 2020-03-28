My Five: Park car at the farthest, so you have to walk

Covid-19 alert: Beware of falsified medicines & unauthorised websites
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer
1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day by first drinking a glass of water after waking up. I go out for a brisk walk for half an hour. This helps me relax and, at the same time, streamline my day ahead. I walk and relax by listening to my favourite songs.
2. I always park the car at the farthest end from my destination, which requires me to walk extra. I opt for the stairs rather than take an elevator whenever possible and when I don’t need to go beyond the fifth floor of a building.
3. I take a wholesome breakfast, which includes a bowl of cereal in milk and fruits and after every two hours ensure that I take a glass of juice or fruit. I have my lunch at around 1 pm, which is normally a light meal with dal and rice, followed by supper at 5 pm with sandwiches. The choice of food items differs when I travel but I stick to healthy meal options only.
4. I maintain walking when talking on the phone or during conference calls. I have substituted water for soft drinks and completely replaced dessert with fruits. Another important aspect for a healthy lifestyle is to put down the phone during meals and enjoy the food as messages can wait but health needs constant attention.
5. I go to bed by 11 pm and the best way is to put off all lights, keep mobile away and sleep. Before that I watch the news or read a book to keep myself updated.
