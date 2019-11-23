My five: Rohan Kumar

Rohan Kumar

CEO & Co-Founder, Toffee Insurance

Headspace app, a keto diet & the outdoors

1 Starting the day on the right note is very important. I meditate when I wake up and have a 6.30 am schedule daily for 10-15 minutes with a useful app (Headspace) to reboot and get started.

2 I religiously train 5-6 days a week and mostly focus on weight and resistance training. If done right or under proper guidance, it can benefit your heart, improve your balance, strengthen your bones, and help you lose weight — all while making you look and feel better.

3 I prefer being outdoors during my free time, so, if the weather permits, I take time out to cycle or swim.

4 On the nutrition front, everything in balance works wonders unless you are specifically training for something. I am famously fanatic about my food habits. I mostly follow a keto diet, which is high in protein and low in carbs. I avoid sugar so my diet usually consists of a lot of eggs, chicken, cottage cheese, grilled vegetables and peanut butter. I typically have 3-4 meals in a day and maybe 1-2 snacks which would be a protein shake or an apple/nuts.

5 I love spending time with my two daughters and regularly plan outdoor activities with them to emphasise the importance of an active, healthy lifestyle.