Ajay Kapur Founder & Managing Director, Shubham Chemicals and Solvents Ltd

Brisk walks & spiritual sessions for body and mind

1 To keep myself fit for a hectic schedule, I start my day early at 5 am with a brisk walk. A little meditation gives me the mental strength to tackle business dealings effectively and cardio workouts help me go through numerous business meetings through the day.

2 After exercise, I take a glass of lemon water to detox my body before having breakfast that includes boiled eggs, cereal in milk and one fruit and a few dry fruits. I believe that a heavy and healthy breakfast is a must, followed by a light lunch.

3 At dinner, I avoid taking rice and go for a half-an-hour walk before hitting the bed at around 11 pm when I watch the news or an episode of a serial on Netflix for 30 minutes before going to sleep.

4 On weekends, I maintain the schedule except for the few extra hours dedicated to my family. In the mornings, the exercise schedule gets stretched with an hour of yoga to relax my mind.

5 In addition to all this, I take care of myself by reading spiritual books and attending spirituality sessions to keep myself balanced and healthy.