Inspirational podcasts & high happiness quotient

Play a sport: A huge sports fan, I play cricket and golf– it keeps me motivated and healthy

Running is key: I love to run in the morning, it gives me time to myself. An early riser, I run 3 to 4 km every day; I hope to be a marathoner.

No to sugar: I quit sugar, years ago; I stay away from sweets and have adapted this into my routine.

Inspirational podcasts: We struggle with mental health in today’s fast-paced world. I listen to podcasts and audiobooks that offer life lessons and inspire.

Keeping friends and family close: I take breaks and schedule get-togethers with friends and family to keep my happiness quotient high