Of Carnatic music, intermittent fasting and bodybuilding

Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com
1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted routine for myself. I make sure that I walk an average of 10,000 steps daily, whether it is on the treadmill or outside or at home. I have a passion for bodybuilding and usually lift weights five to six times a week with Kartik, my personal trainer, which I have been doing over the last several years. I do 30-minute yoga and breathing exercises twice a week. I look to vary my workout regimen to ensure that the body does not get adjusted to a set routine.
2. Food: I have never been a “foodie” and consider food as nourishment for the soul. I am focused on healthy eating and do not have a sweet tooth. I focus on a balance of protein, carbohydrates and fats and seek to have a well-balanced and high-fibre diet. I am a practitioner of intermittent fasting and fast for up to 16 hours a day several times a week. This has made me more energetic, feel lighter, and has helped me lose body fat while maintaining muscle. I try and avoid sugar as far as possible and make sure I am hydrated well throughout the day.
3. Music: I am a connoisseur of Carnatic music, I used to learn music during my school and college days. I am fond of anything percussion, especially on the mridangam/tavil, listen to the music of stalwarts and music composers such as Ilaiyaraaja. I am also a bit of a musicologist and read books relating to the history of music. I make sure I listen to some instrumental music prior to sleeping as it puts me in a relaxed mood.
4. Spirituality: I am deep into spirituality and am a fairly religious person. When I am in Chennai, I try and visit a temple every Saturday. I like listening to prayers and am especially fond of Vedic chants. In the course of hectic travel schedules, I make sure I listen to Vedic hymns during flights and/or long commutes.
5. Cooking: I am quite fond of cooking and usually rustle up some South Indian dishes over the weekend. I find cooking therapeutic and it brings out the creativity in me.
