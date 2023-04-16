1. Jogging over gyming: My weekly dose of fitness comes from my love for the outdoors (and aversion to the gym — been there once in my life!) — with 5 kilometer jogs, three times a week, walks along the beach, hills or park.

2. T20: Weekends are incomplete without a game of T20 cricket. It is a great stress-buster.

3. Meditation: Having done Art of Living, Vipassana, and Reiki courses — yoga and meditation help me stay calm.

4. Discipline and moderation: I’ve disciplined myself to stay in shape and observe moderation when body or mind sends out signals.

5. Healthy compensation: A foodie, I indulge in local cuisines wherever I travel. It’s compensated by healthy, home-cooked food when in Mumbai.

The writer is Country Manager (India & Gulf), Tourism Australia