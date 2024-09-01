The World Health Organization and International Paralympic Committee have launched the ‘Equipped for equity’ campaign at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games (August 28 to September 9, 2024). Showcasing the extraordinary talents of athletes with disabilities, besides the critical role of assistive technology in their achievements. The campaign celebrates the transformative impact of tech, in sport and daily life.

