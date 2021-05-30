Pharma majors bulk up Covid portfolio

Aviation: past gloomy, future tense
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
In May last year, Zydus Cadila, along with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology (Pune), had revealed India’s first indigenously developed IgG antibody detection test kit — the Covid Kavach Elisa. It was still early days in the pandemic and the homegrown testing kit was among the first for Covid-19.
In 12 months, Zydus’s Covid portfolio has bulked up with over a dozen products for the treatment and management of Covid-19, apart from a soon-to-come vaccine, ZyCoV-D. The aim has been to look at different stages of the infection and specific interventions, says Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Cadila, adding that they will continue to look for novel approaches to address the pandemic.
Feeding the market
Zydus is among the early and largest developers of Covid-19 products, but other large drugmakers too are aggressively developing themselves or entering into alliances to feed the Indian market with Covid-19 products.
Cipla, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) and Sun Pharmaceutical, for instance, and even the late entrant Lupin. Cipla’s basket of products expanded from three drugs for Covid-19 management in August 2020 to nearly a dozen till date (including diagnostic kits) through partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme for molnupiravir, Roche for tocilizumab and the more recent antibody cocktail, and Eli Lilly for baricitinib.
Cipla chief Umang Vohra had recently said that they were working on the logistics to ensure availability of these products in the coming days. The company is witnessing strong demand for these products and this is expected to reflect in its financial performance in the next three months.
In fact, Vohra had told BusinessLinein February that they were in talks to bring products from top vaccine-makers into India.
Vinod Nair, research head at Geojit Financial Services, explains how the Covid portfolio is contributing to the financial health of the manufacturers. “In India, new launches like virafin, baricitinib and remdesivir are high-margin complex molecules that will add to revenue and profit growth. However, revenue from the Covid portfolio in the US and European regions may see a decline as the pandemic situation continues to ease in those geographies,” he said.
Costs with benefits
Nair observes that the pharma industry has a “stable and improving” balance sheet and there were no signs of an “increase (in) debt to forecast financial stress”. Besides, he adds, the benefits of such expenditure are in the long term (though in a diminishing trend) and built into the product pricing. It was unlikely to cause an imbalance in the industry, he said.
Another Indian drug major, DRL has five key drugs for Covid management, including the innovative oral anti-viral drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) that was developed in partnership with a DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) lab. The drug for moderate to severe Covid-19 was launched recently. But the booster in DRL’s armour in the fight against SARS-CoV-2 is its high-profile alliance to bring Russian vaccine Sputnik-V into India.
Erez Israeli, DRL Chief Executive Officer, recently said, “Our Covid portfolio is getting more and more robust as time goes by”, referring to the multiple collaborations to develop and commercialise a wide range of preventive and curative options for Covid treatment.
Sun Pharma has further added competitive fuel to this space with enhanced production for Covid-19 management products including ivermectin (antiviral), azithromycin (antibiotic) and the once popular hydroxychloroquine, besides production or distribution of remdesivir and itolizumab in India for Syngene (Biocon). It was one of the late entrants in making favipiravir, a product that has several companies making it, including Glenmark and Hetero.
As more companies enter the fray and existing ones add to the arsenal of Covid-19 management products, it will make a meaningful difference to patients only if these are easily available and affordable for a large population.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
Demand for proactive customer services
Plan for a potential partnership floated at a recent maritime strategy session
Need for clarity on user charges, regulator, and contract mechanisms
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
The difficulty with Ted The Handsome Landlord has been resolved! One of the gallery’s members generously ...
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
It’s the birth anniversary of English philosopher and writer Gilbert Keith Chesterton, who created the ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...