Pink ribbon awareness

The Breast Cancer Awareness Month is marked across the world every October to increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment as well as palliative care of this disease. A pink ribbon reflects support. There are about 1.38 million new cases and 4,58 000 deaths from breast cancer each year (IARC Globocan, 2008), says the World Health Organization. Breast cancer is by far the most common cancer in women worldwide, both in developed and developing countries. In low and middle-income countries, the incidence has been rising steadily due to increase in life expectancy, increasing urbanisation and adoption of western lifestyles.