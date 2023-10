This month, several buildings will be lit up in pink and many will sport pink ribbons to raise awareness on breast cancer. It is the most common cancer worldwide and the leading cause of cancer deaths among women, disproportionately affecting low- and middle-income countries. The Global Breast Cancer Initiative strives to reduce breast cancer mortality by 2.5 percent per year, which over a 20-year period can save 2.5 million lives.

