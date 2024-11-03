1 Ghee coffee: My day starts with a warm cup of ghee coffee; its aroma is stimulating and the taste satisfying. This ritual helps support my gut health and manage food intolerances.

2 Personal trainer: I’ve had a personal trainer for over 15 years. My workouts include a mix of pilates, bodyweight training, strength training with weights, and aerobic exercises.

3 Planned meals: Given my family’s multiple food allergies, meals are carefully planned to suit our dietary needs and stay healthy without compromising nutrition.

4 Different teas: Am big on different types of tea, which play a significant role in my daily routine — helping stay hydrated, detoxified, and energised through the day.

5 Me time: Between being an entrepreneur, mother, wife, daughter-in-law and friend, I prioritise time to check-in with myself. A balance between physical fitness and mental well-being is needed for overall health and happiness. I reflect on my thoughts, finding peace and clarity. I engage in artistic pursuits like painting and embroidery; reading has become a deeply meditative practice — it helps me stay grounded and centred.

(Rupal Shabnam Tyagi is Perfumer, Co-founder — Wikka)

